Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), has been dismissed following a report that contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims about the effectiveness of strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Al Jazeera reports that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the shake-up on Friday and also removed two senior Navy leaders.

The firings, confirmed by officials to the Associated Press and Reuters, mark the latest in a string of high-level purges within the Pentagon.

The controversy stems from the DIA’s initial review of U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear infrastructure in June.

The agency’s assessment suggested the operation caused only limited damage, directly challenging Trump’s public assertion that the facilities had been destroyed. The contradiction drew sharp criticism from the president, leading to mounting speculation about Kruse’s standing inside the administration.

Alongside Kruse, Hegseth also removed Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, head of the Navy Reserve, and Rear Admiral Milton Sands, who oversaw Naval Special Warfare Command.

Officials gave no official explanation for the dismissals. All three ousted leaders expressed confusion about the decision, though Trump’s demand for loyalty across government agencies has been a recurring theme of his second term.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the move, warning that the administration’s actions risk undermining the independence of U.S. intelligence.

“The firing of yet another senior national security official underscores the Trump administration’s dangerous habit of treating intelligence as a loyalty test rather than a safeguard for our country,” Al Jazeera quoted Warner.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has dismissed several prominent military leaders, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Navy and Coast Guard chiefs, and the NSA director.

The Air Force’s chief also announced an early retirement.

Hegseth has defended the turnover as the president exercising his right to choose senior leaders, though critics argue it risks politicizing the armed forces.

Earlier this year, Hegseth ordered a reduction in the number of senior officers, including a 20% cut in four-star ranks.

The firings follow another sweeping change: Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, revoked security clearances for dozens of current and former officials at Trump’s request and unveiled a restructuring of her office, with plans to slash staff by more than 40% to save hundreds of millions annually.

