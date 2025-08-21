Congressmen and women trade Intel
August 21, 2025 2:34 PM 4 min read

Government Stake In Intel Could Help 4 Congress Members Who Own The Stock, Including Marjorie Taylor Greene

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

The stock trading activity of members of Congress continues to draw increased attention from retail traders and the public. One stock position that could see increased attention is Intel Corp INTC, which could soon count the U.S. government as a shareholder.

Here's a look at the members of Congress who could benefit if Intel stock continues to climb in price and a turnaround effort from the U.S. Government happens.

Congress Members Trading Intel

The Benzinga Government Trades tracker highlights multiple members of Congress who have bought and sold Intel stock in 2025. Here's a look at those transactions.

Buyers of Intel stock:

  • Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.) bought $15,000 to $50,000 in shares on July 29, 2025
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on May 5, 2025
  • Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on April 3, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on March 13, 2025
  • Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-Ind.) bought $15,000 to $50,000 in shares on March 13, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on March 3, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 26, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 20, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 14, 2025
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 12, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 3, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 3, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Feb. 3, 2025
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) bought $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on Jan. 8, 2025

Sellers of Intel stock:

  • Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on June 30, 2025
  • Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) sold $15,000 to $50,000 in shares on June 23, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on June 11, 2025
  • Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-Penn.) sold $1,000 to $15,000 in shares on June 6, 2025
  • Rep. Jefferson Shreve (R-Ind.) sold $15,000 to $50,000 in shares on April 7, 2025
  • Rep. George Whitesides (D-Calif.) sold $15,000 to $50,000 in shares on March 24, 2025

The transactions show that only a few members of Congress have bought Intel shares in 2025. Of the members who bought, Shreve likely exited the position based on the dollar amount for the buy and sale. Bresnahan was a buyer and a seller but likely still owns shares of the stock.

The Congress members who could benefit the most from Intel stock going up in the future are Marjorie Taylor Greene, Robert Bresnahan, Tim Moore and Dwight Evans.

Interestingly enough, Moore's purchase came just before the government announced plans to potential take a 10% stake in the chipmaker.

Did You Know?

Mixed Opinions On Government Stake in Intel

There are mixed opinions on whether the U.S. government should take a stake in Intel, an idea that President Donald Trump is currently considering.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a noted opponent of President Trump, supports the potential stake in Intel.

"If microchip companies profit from the generous grants they receive from the federal government, American taxpayers have a right to reasonable return on that investment," Sanders said, as reported by Reuters.

Sanders said taxpayers should not be providing billions of dollars to corporations like Intel without getting anything back in return.

Entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O’Leary isn't a fan of the potential government stake.

“I hate this idea a lot,” O’Leary said on the potential government stake in Intel.

O’Leary told hosts on NewsNation that he would never put his money into Intel, calling the chip stock a loser.

“In technology, we let the losers die and their assets get acquired by the winners. That’s what makes America great.”

The investor said that people don’t need to back losers like Intel. O’Leary asked why taxpayers would be forced to invest in the dying company.

Instead, O'Leary said companies should get tax incentives and should favor private investments where the investors, not taxpayers, take on the risk.

Members of Congress will not be voting on whether the government takes a stake in Intel, but they did pass the original CHIPS Act that set aside funds for chipmakers like Intel. Several members of Congress could benefit if Intel stock trades higher in the future.

INTC Price Action

Intel stock trades at $23.31 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $17.66 to $27.55. The stock is up 15.6% year-to-date in 2025.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

