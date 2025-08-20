Kamala Harris Thanks Nicole Collier And Texas Democrats: 'We Are All In That Chamber With You'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris phoned Texas state Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Texas) on Tuesday, thanking the Fort Worth Democrat for "standing up for the people" after Collier spent the night on the House floor rather than accept a round-the-clock police escort ordered for Democrats who broke quorum in a redistricting fight.

Kamala Harris Thanks Texas Democrats, Especially Rep. Nicole Collier

Harris also posted on X, "Nicole, we are all in that chamber with you. Thank you to you and all the Texas Democrats who are standing up for the people."

The call came amid a charged return to the Capitol after a two-week Democratic walkout over a GOP mid-decade remap. According to an Associated Press report, Republican leaders required returning Democrats to sign "permission slips" agreeing to Department of Public Safety escorts to prevent another quorum break. Collier refused, slept at her desk and then filed suit challenging the surveillance requirement.

Harris Reassures Democrats That They Shouldn’t Feel Alone

In a video shared by Democrats, Harris praised Collier's stand. "You are among those who history will reveal to have been heroes of this moment," Harris told her. "Just remember when you're in those rooms and it feels like you're the only one there, we're all in that room with you… Any moment where you feel alone, you do not feel alone."

Republicans counter that the escorts are about ensuring attendance, not intimidation. "Rep. Collier's choice to stay and not sign the permission slip is well within her rights under the House Rules," Speaker Dustin Burrows said, while focusing on advancing the session agenda.

What Does This Redistricting Fight Mean For 2026?

As per a Texas Tribune account, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has argued the mid-cycle redraw is needed to avoid "coalition districts" after a DOJ letter and a 5th Circuit ruling, saying, "We want to make sure that we have maps that don't impose coalition districts while… maximiz[ing] the ability of Texans to… vote for the candidate of their choice." Attorney General Ken Paxton has reiterated that Texas draws "race-blind" maps.

The fight is part of a national brawl over control of the U.S. House in 2026. Texas Republicans say their plan could net up to five seats. Democrats call it a power grab as California explores counter-moves.

