Nancy Pelosi Says 'Scared' Republicans Are 'Cheating Openly' Knowing They'll Lose House: 'You Throw A Punch, You Better Be Ready To Take A Punch'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Republicans are "scared they'll lose the House after gutting Medicaid and food aid" and are "cheating openly," arguing California voters will "save our health care and Democracy."

Pelosi Calls California’s Reaction To Texas Redistricting ‘Self-Defense’

In an X post, she framed California's push to counter Texas' mid-decade redistricting as "self-defense for our Democracy."

In a video clip accompanying the post, Pelosi added, "You throw a punch, you better be ready to take a punch," accusing Republicans of "following the lead of Trump to have a mid decade redistricting," and pledging a unified California campaign "to win five seats … to win the House, for the Democrats."

Are Republicans Overstepping With Their Mid-Cycle Maps?

Her remarks land amid a coast-to-coast fight over congressional maps. In Texas, Republicans are advancing a plan they say could net up to five U.S. House seats in 2026. A recent walkout by Democrats ended as the GOP tightened rules to push the maps to passage, reports PBS.

Republicans defend their proposal as lawful and representative of population shifts, with party leaders accusing Democrats of evading legislative duties. Some leaders also argue the plan enhances representation, including additional Hispanic-majority districts.

California Democrats, meanwhile, are pursuing a ballot measure to permit a mid-decade remap, drawing a GOP lawsuit that claims the move violates the state's independent commission system. Legal analysts note the Legislature can ask voters to amend the constitution, while federal precedent allows mid-cycle redistricting.

High Legal And Political Stakes Behind Mid-Cycle Redistricting

Republicans dismiss Pelosi's charge that the Texas effort is an "illegal redistricting power grab," calling California's response a partisan "power grab" of its own that would undermine the voter-approved Citizens Redistricting Commission. They contend the Texas plan is lawful and say Democrats are trying to change rules after losing ground.

Pelosi has linked the map fight to broader policy stakes, accusing "extreme MAGA Republicans" of seeking deep Medicaid cuts to fund tax breaks for the wealthy — claims she's repeated throughout 2025 as budget plans advanced in the House. Republicans counter that their proposals strengthen programs and reduce waste.

As things stand, courts in California will weigh GOP challenges even as lawmakers move to place a constitutional amendment before voters. In Texas, the GOP map is advancing toward final passage, setting up likely suits under the Voting Rights Act.

Photo Courtesy: Asatur Yesayants on Shutterstock.com

