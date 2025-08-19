Trump Loyalist Andrew Bailey Joins FBI Leadership As Co-Deputy Director Amid Dan Bongino Epstein Clash And DOJ Turmoil

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has been appointed co-deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, joining conservative commentator Dan Bongino in a rare power-sharing arrangement at the bureau's top ranks.

Bailey Steps Into FBI Leadership Role

Bailey announced Monday that he would step into the post, sharing responsibilities with Bongino, whose standing inside the Justice Department has been under strain following heated disputes over the handling of documents tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by The Hill.

"I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," Bailey said in a statement.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bondi for the privilege to join in their stated mission to Make America Safe Again."

Bailey, first appointed Missouri attorney general in 2022 to replace Eric Schmitt, secured a full term last year. His move to Washington further cements his role as a reliable Trump defender, having backed the former president throughout a series of indictments and legal battles in recent years.

Bongino's Clashes Over Epstein Files

Bongino, meanwhile, has clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI leadership after the Justice Department reaffirmed last month that Epstein had no "client list" and that his 2019 jailhouse death was a suicide.

The findings angered Trump's base, fueling conspiracy claims that top Democrats were shielded. Reports indicated Bongino briefly stopped reporting to work amid the fallout.

Musk And Dershowitz Weighed In On Epstein Files

The controversy over the Epstein files intensified in July as Elon Musk and Alan Dershowitz made new claims.

Musk renewed his demand for the release of the unredacted files, alleging that Donald Trump's name was included and arguing that secrecy protected Trump's involvement.

His call came just before a House vote on Trump's tax bill, which Musk criticized as leading to "debt slavery."

At the same time, Dershowitz said he knew the names in the files and why they were being suppressed, but explained he was barred from disclosure by a judge's confidentiality order.

Earlier in the year, the Trump administration had pledged to release Epstein-related documents. However, the White House continued to deny the existence of a "client list," a stance met with skepticism.

