Trump Reportedly Called Norway's Finance Minister Mid-Street And Mixed Tariff Talks With Surprise Nobel Peace Prize Pitch

President Donald Trump allegedly mixed high-stakes trade talks with a personal plea for the Nobel Peace Prize in an impromptu call to Norway's finance minister last month.

Trump's Mid-Street Call To Norway's Finance Minister Blends Tariff Talks With Nobel Peace Prize Push

Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reported Thursday that Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking through Oslo when he received a call from Trump. The conversation, sources told the paper, veered from tariffs to Trump's desire for the Norwegian-bestowed honor, according to Reuters

"Out of the blue, while Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg was walking down the street in Oslo, Donald Trump called," the newspaper said, quoting unnamed sources. "He wanted the Nobel Prize – and to discuss tariffs."

White House Officials Joined Trump On A Call As The Norway Tariff Dispute Escalated

Stoltenberg told Reuters the call was primarily about "tariffs and economic cooperation" ahead of a scheduled conversation between Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

"I will not go into further detail about the content of the conversation," he said. He confirmed U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were also on the call.

The Norwegian newspaper said it was not the first time Trump had mentioned the prize to Stoltenberg, citing a former NATO secretary general.

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Bid Tied To Unfinished Russia–Ukraine Peace Effort

Several countries, including Israel, Pakistan, and Cambodia, nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering peace deals and ceasefires.

In July, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump at the White House, presenting him with a Nobel Peace Prize nomination he described as "well-deserved."

Despite earlier clashes over the Gaza war, both leaders agreed the conflict remained unsettled after several unsuccessful ceasefire attempts.

His most ambitious goal, ending the Russia–Ukraine war, remained unresolved.

On Friday, he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in what the White House described as a "listening session," following his campaign pledge to secure peace "on Day 1."

Trump said he would know "in minutes" if Putin was serious about a deal.

