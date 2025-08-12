Nancy Pelosi Says Americans Know Republicans 'Ripped Away' Health Care, Will Lose Midterms — 'Unacceptable' They Want To Change Rules Mid-Game

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday accused Republicans of trying to "cheat" in Texas' election fight, as Democratic lawmakers left the state to block GOP proposals and rallied with California leaders in Sacramento.

What Happened: "Americans know Republicans ripped away health care to fund billionaire tax breaks. Republicans know they will lose the Midterm elections, so they decided to cheat — to change Texas’ voting rules in the middle of the game. UNACCEPTABLE! If Trump's minions go through with their power grab, Democratic states will engage in self defense of our Democracy," she wrote on X.

Her comments came as more than 50 Texas House Democrats denied Republicans a quorum during a special session on maps and election rules, part of a broader redistricting push that could add up to five GOP U.S. House seats ahead of 2026. GOP leaders have moved to compel absent members to return. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has threatened repeated special sessions, and House Speaker Dustin Burrows has signaled enforcement measures.

Texas Democrats appeared in California last Friday alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Pelosi and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas to argue that Republican-led changes in Texas would tilt the playing field. Newsom has floated a California countermeasure of seeking voter approval to temporarily shift map-drawing back to the Legislature, if Texas proceeds.

Why It Matters: Republicans say their proposals comply with the law and reflect political realities in a fast-growing state. Abbott and allies argue Democrats are abandoning responsibilities, including disaster needs and have backed legal and procedural steps to force a vote. National Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have urged red states to press ahead, framing Democratic counter-maps in blue states as proof that the fight is two-sided.

The standoff has intensified into a multi-state test of power: Texas Republicans are pushing mid-decade changes after pressure from President Donald Trump, while Democrats in California and elsewhere weigh responses to offset any gains.

