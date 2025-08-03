Six Months In, Trump Struggles To Sell His Economic Vision To Skeptical Americans

Six months into his second term, President Donald Trump‘s handling of the economy is under the microscope, and survey results indicate that voters are dissatisfied.

Despite a decrease in hiring and a contracted GDP in the first quarter of 2025, Trump has praised the US for having the world’s “most vibrant” economy.

Trump’s economic control was solidified with the enactment of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” tax-and-spending law and the latest stage of his global tariff implementation, reports Bloomberg.

"The economy has held up remarkably well. Inflation has stayed relatively tame. But I do think there are storm clouds on the horizon," Republican strategist Marc Short, who served in Trump's first administration told the outlet.

“Many businesses have so far avoided passing on tariff costs to consumers, but the frog has been boiling all along," he added.

However, polls show that voters are dissatisfied with the tariffs and tax plans, potentially providing Democrats an opportunity in the forthcoming midterm elections.

"I'll be looking at how House and Senate Republicans fare back home as they try to sell the recent budget bill," Democratic strategist Jim Manley said.

"If you look at the polling, Democrats have to focus on his handling of the economy, because Americans are not happy," Manley continued.

Despite the economic slowdown, unemployment remains low and there’s been minimal evidence of the tariff-induced price increase.

However, a recent Fox News poll reveals that 62% of voters disapprove of Trump’s tariff management, while 58% oppose the tax and spending bill, and 55% are displeased with his overall economic management.

Trump’s economic performance will be a critical issue in the upcoming midterm elections.

A potential loss of GOP majorities in Congress could hinder Trump’s legislative plans and potentially expose him to impeachment efforts, similar to his first term.

Image: Shutterstock/mark reinstein