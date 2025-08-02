Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To Lower-Security Texas Prison After DOJ Interview: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been relocated from a federal prison in Florida to a lower-security facility in Texas to serve her 20-year sentence, her lawyer confirmed on Friday.

What Happened: Maxwell was transferred to the new facility after a two-day interview with the Justice Department’s second-ranking official, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in Tallahassee, Florida, last week, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Blanche, who previously served as President Donald Trump‘s criminal-defense lawyer, questioned Maxwell as the administration faced criticism from Trump supporters demanding the release of all Epstein-related files.

See Also: NIO Stock Climbs Higher As Investors Await Key Onvo Launch

Former Long Beach Mayor and Californian Congressman, Robert Garcia, in a post on X, stated that the idea of Trump siding with sex traffickers over the victims is disturbing.

Why It Matters: This development comes after a series of events that have kept the Epstein case in the public eye. Earlier in July, Trump disavowed support from Republicans who believe the Epstein case to be a “hoax.” The Justice Department had also uncovered Trump‘s name in documents related to Epstein, which was reportedly informed to Trump by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Maxwell’s move to a lower-security prison follows her meeting with Blanche in July, where they discussed her potential cooperation with prosecutors. This meeting sparked a wave of speculation and bets on the crypto-powered prediction platform Polymarket, with Maxwell’s attorney describing the meeting as “very productive.”

Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for aiding Epstein’s trafficking, was placed on suicide watch in 2022 and shifted to solitary confinement, leading to a request for a delay in her sentencing.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock