Jeffrey Epstein's Accomplice Ghislaine Maxell Kept On Suicide Watch: Report

Ghislaine Maxwell, who served as an accomplice of the now-deceased Jeffrey Epstein and is lodged in a jail, has been placed on suicide watch, Reuters reported, citing her lawyer.

On the pretext of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center shifting her to solitary confinement for the suicide watch, Maxwell's lawyer is reportedly planning to request a delay in her sentencing, which is due on Tuesday.

The lawyer wrote to the judge overseeing the case that her client is "unable to properly prepare for sentencing following the abrupt announcement of the suicide watch. Maxwell was given a suicide smock, a noose-proof clothing made out of a tough material, and most of her personal belongings were taken away," the report said.

"If Ms. Maxwell remains on suicide watch, is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing, becomes sleep deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment," Maxwell's lawyer Bobbi Sternheim, reportedly said.

A psychologist who evaluated Maxwell concluded on Saturday that the U.K. socialite isn't suicidal.

Maxwell was convicted for abetting U.S. financier Epstein by recruiting and grooming four teenagers at his properties between 1994 and 2004. Epstein, who was held without bail in a Manhattan jail, committed suicide in August 2019.