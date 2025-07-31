Kamala Harris Says She Loves California, But She Isn't Going To Run As Governor: 'After A Deep Reflection…'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday she will not run for governor of California, ending months of speculation over whether she would enter the 2026 race.

What Happened: "In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor," Harris said in a statement first reported by Politico. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

"For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans," Harris added.

Two people close to Harris told NBC News the decision preserves her ability to launch a 2028 White House run, should she choose to take that route. While a governor's race would not have barred a presidential bid, advisers weighed the time and political constraints of a statewide campaign.

Harris held statewide office in California for 10 years. First as attorney general and then as a U.S. senator, before she resigned to become vice president. She replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee last year after he withdrew.

Why It Matters: Her exit leaves a crowded Democratic field to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom, with contenders such as Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and ex-Rep. Katie Porter, reports Politico. Republicans lack a marquee challenger.

Harris has mostly stayed on the sidelines while other Democratic leaders confronted the Trump administration, though she has periodically issued statements and sent Democratic National Committee fundraising emails. According to The Guardian, she waited until late April to deliver her first major post-election speech, where she condemned Trump's "unconstitutional demands" and a climate of fear aimed at silencing critics.

President Donald Trump, earlier this week, demanded legal action against Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton, alleging campaign-finance violations and claiming they unlawfully received funds from the Harris campaign. He made the accusations in a Truth Social post, asserting that Democrats owe significant money after the presidential election and that Beyoncé, Winfrey, and Sharpton were paid large sums for endorsements.

