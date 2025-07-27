RFK Jr. Ponders Overhaul of Key Preventive Health Advisory Committee

In a move that could significantly impact preventive health services, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering the dismissal of all members of a crucial advisory committee.

What Happened: Kennedy is contemplating the removal of the entire United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).

The USPSTF is an influential group of independent medical and public health professionals who volunteer to scrutinize scientific research on diseases and preventive health services.

Speaking with NBC News, Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirmed on Friday that “no final decision has been made on how the USPSTF can better support HHS' mandate to Make America Healthy Again.”

Earlier this month, Kennedy raised eyebrows among task force members by unexpectedly postponing a meeting centered on heart disease prevention, without offering a reason or rescheduling details, reports the outlet.

Also Read: RFK Jr. Appoints Vaccine Critics To CDC Vaccine Panel After Firing Entire Advisory Committee: Report

The USPSTF plays a pivotal role in ensuring access to screenings and tests, as the Affordable Care Act mandates that most private insurers provide the services recommended by the group at no cost.

The task force has previously faced backlash from conservative groups for some of its decisions, including its “A” recommendation to cover the HIV prevention pill, PrEP.

The specific areas of health care that Kennedy might target by restructuring the panel remain uncertain. In June, he dismissed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with eight new members, including well-known vaccine critics.

Why It Matters: The potential dismissal of the entire USPSTF could have far-reaching implications for preventive health services in the United States.

The task force’s recommendations influence the preventive services covered by private insurers, impacting millions of Americans.

The move also raises questions about the future direction of preventive health policy under Kennedy’s leadership, particularly given his previous dismissal and replacement of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Read Next

Vaccine-Skeptic RFK Jr. Finalizes Ban On Mercury-Based Thimerosal In US Flu Vaccines

Image: Shutterstock/lev radin