Putin's Spokesman Says Trump Had 'Emotional Overload' On Remarks Calling Russian President 'Crazy' Following Aerial Assault On Ukraine

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin following Moscow’s largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the 2022 invasion.

What Happened: Trump called Putin “absolutely crazy” on Truth Social after Russian forces launched 367 drones and missiles against Ukraine, killing at least 13 people, reported BBC News. The assault represented Russia’s most significant combined aerial attack since February 2022.

“He has gone absolutely crazy. Needlessly killing a lot of people,” Trump posted, adding that Putin is “sending rockets into cities.” The comments followed Trump’s earlier statement to reporters in New Jersey: “I’ve known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by attributing Trump’s remarks to “emotional overload,” while defending the strikes as responses to Ukrainian attacks on Russian “social infrastructure.”

Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating, "Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."

Why It Matters: Trump’s hardened stance signals potential market volatility ahead. The president indicated he’s “absolutely” considering stricter sanctions on Russia, reversing his previous reluctance toward additional penalties.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously warned that failure by Putin to negotiate could trigger new sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, potentially disrupting global oil supplies and pricing mechanisms.

The diplomatic breakdown occurs amid stalled ceasefire negotiations, with Russia controlling approximately 20% of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, the report noted.

