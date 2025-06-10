Anthony Scaramucci Wants Elon Musk To Go 'Back To Work' As Backing A 'Wrong Guy' With 'Ill-Founded Policies' Damaged His Public Image: 'Elon Will Be Flourishing In A Year'

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, has shared his insights on Elon Musk‘s political journey, highlighting the significant impact it has had on the public’s perception of the tech mogul.

What Happened: Scaramucci, in a podcast with Alex Kantrowitz on Saturday, proposed that Musk’s close ties with President Donald Trump, including visits to Mar-a-Lago and Air Force One, sparked jealousy among Trump’s allies. This led to coordinated attacks on Musk’s companies and attempts to sideline him.

However, the former White House communications director argued that Musk chose the “wrong guy,” describing Trump as a “transactionalist” with “ill-founded policies” on economics and tariffs, policies Musk himself critiques.

Scaramucci doesn’t consider Musk’s DOGE initiative a ‘failure,’ but says that it fell short of its ambitious goals. He also highlighted that the government isn’t a business that can be trimmed with the same ruthlessness Musk applied at Twitter Inc. (now X).

Scaramucci observed a significant shift in Musk’s public image following his political involvement. While 90% of Americans now recognize him, 70% of those view him unfavorably, resulting in a 63% negative opinion rate.

Despite this, Scaramucci remains hopeful about Musk’s future, lauding his ventures like XAI, Neuralink, and Tesla Inc. TSLA’s robotics as transformative. He predicts that “Elon will be flourishing in a year,” citing Musk’s resilience and America’s love for redemption stories.

I want Elon to go back to work I think he is literally the quintessential American hero entrepreneur. I think he’s a brilliant visionary,” stated Scaramucci.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s observations add to the ongoing narrative surrounding Musk’s political journey. In a recent interview, Scaramucci praised Musk for his transformative impact on humanity through his companies, urging the political left to reconsider their stance on the billionaire entrepreneur. Even in the current podcast, Scaramucci suggests that Musk could have waited for a new wave of Democrats to find a more receptive political home.

Scaramucci also noted that President Trump’s political influence has begun to decline, coinciding with a $152 billion market capitalization loss for Tesla amid an escalating public feud between Trump and Musk.

Despite the feud, Trump recently stated that he won’t be getting rid of the Tesla Model S he had bought earlier this year, following a truce with Musk after tensions flared up between the two last week.

Tesla stock slumped 11% over the past 5 days amid the Trump-Musk Feud. However, it closed 4.55% higher on Monday amid signs on easing tensions between them.

