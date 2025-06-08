FBI's Kash Patel Denies Existence of Epstein Island Videos: 'We're Gonna Give You Everything We Can, We're Not Gonna Re-Victimize Women'

FBI Director Kash Patel has refuted claims about the existence of videos from “Epstein Island.” This statement was made during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” contradicting assertions made by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

What Happened: Patel dismissed conspiracy theories regarding Epstein Island videos during his conversation with Rogan.

Jeffrey Epstein‘s private island has been the center of numerous allegations, where the late financier was accused of trafficking and assaulting women and underage girls. Bondi, on the other hand, has consistently claimed the existence of such videos.

Addressing Rogan’s inquiries about potential Epstein footage, Patel said, "We're gonna give you everything we can, and people have to remember, we're not gonna re-victimize women. We're not going to put that shit back out there. It's not happening, because then he wins. Not doing it. You want to hate me for it, fine."

Patel confirmed that his team has reviewed all available material and is now deciding on the best way to release it. However, he warned that the footage may not live up to the expectations of conspiracy theorists.

Also Read: Trump vs. Musk: Trump Hints at Canceling Musk’s Contracts: ‘We’ll Take a Look at Everything, He’s Got a Lot of Money.’ Here’s How Musk Responded

When asked about the possibility of the videos being destroyed, Patel responded, “Remember, what we have pursuant to lawful search warrants and authorities from the case… that's what we had. If other people have other stuff, then they want to give it to us, bring it.”

This statement starkly contradicts Bondi’s previous claims of “tens of thousands of videos” of Epstein, some of which she described as “child porn”.

Why It Matters: This development adds a new twist to the ongoing Epstein case. The contrasting statements from Patel and Bondi raise questions about the evidence in the case and its potential impact on the ongoing investigations.

The truth behind these videos, or lack thereof, could significantly influence public opinion and the course of the case.

Read Next

Musk Vs. Trump: Tesla Suffers Record $152B One-Day Crash As CEO Warns Tariffs ‘Will Cause A Recession'

Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Elramsisy