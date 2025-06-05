Ross Gerber Mocks Elon Musk's Attack On Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill:' 'This Should Work Out Well For Tesla'

Gerber Kawasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, Ross Gerber, has mocked Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk over the billionaire's criticism of the Trump administration's tax bill.

What Happened: "Amazingly Elon now attacking all the people he helped put in power. This should work out well for tesla I'm sure," the investor said, calling Musk out in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

He then went on to add that Musk directly supported the "end of all EV benefits" currently in law, as well as "supporting an administration directly opposed to teslas success," Gerber said.

Gerber also pointed towards the recent sell-off among analysts and Tesla insiders in his post, saying that in the midst of it all, the company's board of directors was selling stock and "living the good life."

Why It Matters: Gerber's comments come in as Musk had called the bill "a disgusting abomination" in a rare disagreement with the Trump administration, which Musk bankrolled in the run-up to the 2024 Presidential election.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates indicate that the bill could add over $5 trillion to the national debt by 2034. However, the White House says it is sticking to its guns despite criticism of the bill.

"It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Musk's criticism.

