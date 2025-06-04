'130 Days Of Elon Musk': Elizabeth Warren Releases Blistering Report Accusing Tesla CEO Of More Than 100 Power Abuses

Elon Musk has been accused of exploiting his role in the Trump administration to further his personal and business interests, according to a report released on Tuesday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass).

What Happened: Titled “130 Days of Elon Musk,” the report scrutinizes Musk’s actions during his time as a “special government employee” under President Donald Trump. It alleges that Musk and his associates were involved in numerous questionable activities, raising concerns about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest.

The 14-page report lists over 100 instances where Musk is believed to have misused his position to gain favors for his private interests. The report accuses Musk of disregarding norms at an alarming rate and engaging in scandalous behavior, regardless of potential criminal prosecution.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Warren’s team also accuses Musk of leveraging the federal government to promote his businesses, including Tesla TSLA, SpaceX and xAI. The report highlights the transformation of the White House lawn into a temporary Tesla showroom and the exploration of new lucrative contracts by the Trump administration and government agencies with Musk’s companies.

It also highlights six instances in which the Trump administration or federal agencies either halted enforcement actions against Musk’s companies or when the Department of Government Ethics (DOGE) intervened with agencies investigating those companies.

“Musk's companies have received or are being considered for large contracts with the federal government, with foreign governments, and with other private sector companies,” the report states.

Why It Matters: The allegations against Musk come after a series of public calls by Warren for investigations into his activities. In May, Warren urged the Department of Defense to ensure competitive AI contracting, particularly in light of Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, gaining traction within the federal government. The Senator did not specifically mention Grok, but highlighted the need for competitive AI contracting to prevent monopolization.

Furthermore, on June 2, 2025, Warren doubled down on her accusations that Musk benefited from Trump’s tariffs, calling for a federal investigation into what she labeled “textbook corruption.” Warren alleged that Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet venture, received favorable foreign operating permits around the same time Trump imposed broad tariffs during trade negotiations.

Notably, Elon Musk ended his 130-day tenure as DOGE leader a week back and has been openly critical about Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ on multiple occasions.

Image via Shutterstock

