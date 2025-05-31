Zinger Key Points
- President Trump’s approval stayed flat this week, showing continued low support.
- However, the rating remains well below the 60% early-term average of past presidents since 1952, according to the New York Times.
President Donald Trump‘s approval remained unchanged this week, reflecting a continued pattern of subdued public support in May.
His second-term ratings have consistently trailed behind the average benchmarks, reports USA Today.
Trump ended April with an average job approval of 45%, slightly higher than the 41% recorded during the same period in his first term, per a Gallup report.
However, the figure still lags behind the 60% average enjoyed by other presidents during their early terms since 1952, per a report from the New York Times.
As of May 30, the New York Times’ polling aggregator placed Trump’s approval rating at 45%, with 52% disapproval.
“Our average has shown a slight uptick in President Trump’s approval rating recently,” writes Ruth Igielnik, Staff editor.
The YouGov/Yahoo News poll reported 41% approval versus 54% disapproval, while a YouGov/Economist survey measured approval at 44% and disapproval at 52%, USA Today reports.
In contrast, a Morning Consult poll placed Trump’s approval higher at 48%, with disapproval at 51%.
A separate RMG Research poll showed Trump narrowly underwater with 49% approval and 50% disapproval.
Over the last week, Trump has made headlines for controversial actions, including granting clemency to a former governor, a rapper, and a gang leader.
He also addressed the nation on Memorial Day and doubled down on trade tariffs after a court allowed their continued enforcement. Additionally, Trump proposed Canada’s inclusion in a U.S. missile defense plan—if the country agrees to become the 51st state.
Image: Shutterstock/Shutterstock AI
