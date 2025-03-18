Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Bet Faces Peter Schiff's Wrath: Who's Right About Strategy?

Strategy Inc. MSTR has been a wild ride, surging 90.7% over the past year but slipping 4.48% year-to-date. Now, as the stock struggles below its five-, 20- and 50-day EMAs, the debate over its future is heating up — featuring none other than Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff in opposing corners.

Read Also: Strategy Stock Is Sliding Tuesday: What’s Going On?

Strategy Stock: A Technical Tug-of-War

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Strategy's current $281.44 stock price is flashing mixed signals:

Bullish: The eight-day SMA ($273.26) and 20-day SMA ($277.95) suggest buying pressure is building.

The eight-day SMA ($273.26) and 20-day SMA ($277.95) suggest buying pressure is building. Bearish: The 50-day SMA ($318.59) and the negative MACD (-10.72) signal a downtrend.

The 50-day SMA ($318.59) and the negative MACD (-10.72) signal a downtrend. Long-term strength: The 200-day SMA ($239.27) still supports the bulls.

Despite the volatility, Strategy is ranked as the top momentum stock per Benzinga’s Stock Screener Tool, outpacing quantum players like Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI and D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS.

Saylor's Strife — And Schiff's Slam

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin's BTC/USD most vocal corporate bull, just doubled down, announcing $STRF (“Strife”), a new perpetual preferred stock offering aimed at institutional investors.

This is ridiculous. It's a pathetic Hail Mary to keep the air from coming out of the Bitcoin bubble. The only thing keeping it from deflating completely is the Trump administration's support. Once that goes, it's all over for Bitcoin and $MSTR. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 18, 2025

But gold bug and crypto critic Peter Schiff wasn't having it.

“This is ridiculous. It’s a pathetic Hail Mary to keep the air from coming out of the Bitcoin bubble,” Schiff declared, warning that once the Trump administration's backing disappears, “it's all over for Bitcoin and $MSTR.”

With technicals in limbo and the Bitcoin debate raging on, Strategy remains one of the most polarizing stocks on the market. Who wins this round — Saylor or Schiff?

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock