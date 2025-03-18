Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Bet Faces Peter Schiff's Wrath: Who's Right About Strategy?

Zinger Key Points
- Michael Saylor’s Strategy bets big on Bitcoin, but Peter Schiff warns of an impending collapse.
- MSTR stock shows mixed signals, with buying pressure building despite bearish technical indicators.
Strategy Inc. MSTR has been a wild ride, surging 90.7% over the past year but slipping 4.48% year-to-date. Now, as the stock struggles below its five-, 20- and 50-day EMAs, the debate over its future is heating up — featuring none other than Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff in opposing corners.
Strategy Stock: A Technical Tug-of-War
Strategy's current $281.44 stock price is flashing mixed signals:
- Bullish: The eight-day SMA ($273.26) and 20-day SMA ($277.95) suggest buying pressure is building.
- Bearish: The 50-day SMA ($318.59) and the negative MACD (-10.72) signal a downtrend.
- Long-term strength: The 200-day SMA ($239.27) still supports the bulls.
Despite the volatility, Strategy is ranked as the top momentum stock per Benzinga’s Stock Screener Tool, outpacing quantum players like Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI and D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS.
Saylor's Strife — And Schiff's Slam
Michael Saylor, Bitcoin's BTC/USD most vocal corporate bull, just doubled down, announcing $STRF (“Strife”), a new perpetual preferred stock offering aimed at institutional investors.
But gold bug and crypto critic Peter Schiff wasn't having it.
“This is ridiculous. It’s a pathetic Hail Mary to keep the air from coming out of the Bitcoin bubble,” Schiff declared, warning that once the Trump administration's backing disappears, “it's all over for Bitcoin and $MSTR.”
With technicals in limbo and the Bitcoin debate raging on, Strategy remains one of the most polarizing stocks on the market. Who wins this round — Saylor or Schiff?
