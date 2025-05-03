Citadel Kingpin Ken Griffin Warns Being 'Smartest In The Room' Means You've 'Screwed Up' Your MBA

Ken Griffin, founder of hedge‑fund giant Citadel LLC, told Stanford business students that career growth hinges on surrounding oneself with sharper minds, not basking as "the smartest person in the room."

What Happened: In a "View From the Top" interview posted this week, Griffin recalled college days cold‑calling Bear Stearns traders for tips on convertible bonds and said that habit still guides him.

"If you're the smartest person in the room, you have so screwed up your Stanford MBA," he warned, adding, "You don't want to be the smartest person in the room." Griffin praised Citadel's brain trust, noting a Europe‑based employee who cracked "a tough math problem" overnight after others were stumped.

Griffin, 56, built Citadel from a Harvard dorm‑room trading venture in 1990 into a multistrategy powerhouse managing about $65 billion in investment capital and employing more than 3,100 people. Forbes pegs his net worth at $42.5 billion, making him one of America's richest financiers.

He told students their first job choice should be "a learning environment," stressing that lessons flow from colleagues, clients, even rivals. American business culture, he said, is "generationally kind and generous," and executives have a duty to pass knowledge forward. "It's part of the magic of America that we share insights across generations," Griffin said.

Citadel's own culture of constant learning has paid off: its flagship Wellington fund gained 1.3 percent in April despite volatile markets, reveals a WSJ report, lifting year‑to‑date returns back into positive territory. Griffin urged the future MBAs to replicate that edge by seeking rooms where they can keep asking, "Explain this — what do you think about that?"

Why It Matters: Griffin recently voiced his apprehensions about the current market conditions, where he indicated that the market is shrinking too rapidly to generate substantial returns, stating, "There are no great opportunities." A notable backer of Trump, Griffin is among several affluent individuals who have expressed doubts about the reasoning and execution of the recent tariffs.

Citadel largely avoided market turmoil, with its flagship fund down just 0.9% in Q1, compared to the S&P 500’s decline of over 4%. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ gained 1.25% over the past month while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 1.31% during the same period.

Image via Shutterstock

