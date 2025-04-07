Stanley Druckenmiller On X: 'I Do Not Support Tariffs Exceeding 10%' As Trump Digs Heels On Trade Policy

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller reaffirmed his opposition to tariffs above 10% on Sunday, injecting a note of caution into the escalating trade debate. In a rare post on X, the Duquesne Family Office founder emphasised his stance, distancing himself from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan that includes rates as high as 50%.

What Happened: Druckenmiller had already warned in January that any tariff beyond 10% could tip the delicate balance in global trade. "It's basically a consumption tax," he said in a CNBC interview, adding that part of the burden still falls on foreign exporters.

His message on Sunday left no doubt that he remains firm: "I do not support tariffs exceeding 10%, which I made abundantly clear in the interview you cite."

Trump's proposal, announced earlier this week, sets a 10% baseline but allows for steeper tariffs on certain imports. Stock markets reacted with losses not seen since the height of the pandemic, rattling investors who fear further economic fallout. Some of Trump's allies, including White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, defended the move, predicting minimal impact on most American consumers.

Why It Matters: The baseline 10% tariffs took effect Saturday, prompting Trump to urge the nation to "hang tough" on his Truth Social platform. Yet Druckenmiller's approach suggests wariness about shifting the cost burden to regular consumers, who may feel the pinch if tariffs climb too high.

Druckenmiller, who previously hosted a fundraiser for Republican contender Nikki Haley, had made it clear in November that he won't vote for Trump or Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, Trump brushed aside a staggering $6 trillion market slump, telling reporters, "I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something." According to Reuters, he added that foreign governments would have to pay "a lot of money" to remove the tariffs, showing minimal concern for the deep dents in U.S. markets.

