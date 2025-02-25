ZoomInfo Technologies Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Strong Guidance, Shares Surge

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI shares are trading higher in Tuesday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fourth-quarter results. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $309.1 million, versus estimates of $297.63 million

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 26 cents, versus estimates of 22 cents

Total revenue was down 2% year-over-year. ZoomInfo generated $109 million in cash flow from operations and $93.6 million in unlevered free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $139.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“Our AI innovation and commitment to customer success helped us improve financial performance faster than expected, with strength continuing into 2025. With our operational improvements taking hold, we are delivering better-than-expected revenue, profitability, and free cash flow,” said Henry Schuck, founder and CEO of ZoomInfo.

ZoomInfo repurchased $562.3 million of its common stock in 2024 and ended the year with $137.6 million remaining under the repurchase program. The company’s board approved an additional $500 million buyback authorization in February.

ZoomInfo also announced that it added Rob Giglio to its board, effective March 1. Patrick McCarter has resigned from his role on the board, effective Feb. 28.

Outlook: ZoomInfo expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $294 million to $297 million versus estimates of $292.41 million. The company sees first-quarter adjusted earnings of 22 cents to 23 cents per share versus estimates of 22 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

ZoomInfo expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $1.185 billion and $1.205 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of 95 cents to 97 cents per share.

ZI Price Action: ZoomInfo shares were up 18.05% after-hours, trading at $11.25 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of ZoomInfo.