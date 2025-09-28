Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Dominion Voting Systems Settle $1.3 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City and former lawyer of President Donald Trump, has reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit.

According to The Hill, the agreement, filed in court on Friday, addresses the false claims of election fraud he made after the 2020 presidential election.

Settlement Terms Confidential

Court filings show both parties agreed to “dismissal of all claims and causes of action asserted in this matter by Dominion against Giuliani with prejudice.”

Each side will cover its own legal expenses, though the specific settlement amount has not been disclosed.

See Also: Boeing Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Former Worker’s Suicide Amid Whistleblower Retaliation Claims

Original Lawsuit Background

The North American company filed a lawsuit in early 2021, accusing Giuliani of making defamatory claims that the company was involved in election rigging and voter fraud. Dominion argued that Giuliani falsely accused them of manipulating votes to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Broader Legal Settlement Pattern

This settlement follows Dominion’s $787 million agreement with Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOX) in April 2023.

President Trump's former attorney also recently settled a separate $148 million case involving Georgia election workers in January, with terms undisclosed.

This settlement followed efforts by the workers to seize his assets after his bankruptcy dismissal last year.

Financial Pressures Mount

Earlier this month, a New York judge ordered Giuliani to pay $1.36 million plus interest to his former defense attorney’s firm for unpaid legal bills.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.