Boeing Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Former Worker's Suicide Amid Whistleblower Retaliation Claims

The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) reached a $50,000 settlement on Friday with the mother of John Barnett, a deceased whistleblower, resolving wrongful death claims in U.S. District Court in South Carolina. The settlement also includes undisclosed terms related to Barnett's ongoing retaliation lawsuit against the aerospace company.

Whistleblower Found Dead During Deposition

According to Reuters, Barnett died by suicide on March 9, 2024, while participating in depositions for his whistleblower retaliation case against Boeing.

The high-profile death attracted media attention.

Colleagues later questioned the circumstances, describing his death as suspicious.

Barnett, a 32-year veteran of Boeing, had previously raised alarms about production practices he believed could put passengers at risk before leaving the company in 2017.

Corporate Response

The Virginia-based company stated it took corrective actions years ago to address Barnett’s concerns.

Legal Resolution Ends Retaliation Claims

Barnett’s mother pursued both wrongful death and retaliation claims following her son’s death. Attorneys Robert Turkewitz and Brian Knowles represented the family.

Stock Performance

Boeing has gained 45.53% over the past year but has dropped 6.31% in the last month. Its price has ranged between $128.88 and $242.69, with a market capitalization of $167.31 billion and an average trading volume of 6.98 million shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BA is experiencing short and long-term consolidation along with long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

