Mark Zuckerberg Sues Meta CEO Over Disabled Facebook Page: 'It's Not Funny'

Mark Zuckerberg, a bankruptcy lawyer from Indiana, has filed a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, for repeatedly disabling his Facebook page.

The lawyer Mark Zuckerberg uses his Facebook page for commercial purposes, but it has been disabled five times in the past eight years. The Meta moderation system flagged his account as falsely impersonating the platform’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, reported TechCrunch.

Mark Zuckerberg, the lawyer, insists that he is not impersonating anyone, as he is Mark Zuckerberg himself. He has spent over $11,000 on Meta platforms to advertise his page, but when his account is disabled, he still has to pay for these advertisements.

The lawyer has been raising this issue with the platform since 2017 and, in his legal complaint, included an email exchange from 2020 as evidence. He has also received phone calls and messages meant for the tech founder, ranging from death threats to requests for money.

Mark Zuckerberg, the lawyer, expressed his frustration, saying, “It’s not funny. Not when they take my money. This really pissed me off.”

Meta Faces Lawsuit Amid Rising Regulatory Scrutiny

This lawsuit comes at a time when Meta is facing increased scrutiny over its handling of user accounts and online fraud. Singapore’s government had ordered Meta to implement stricter anti-scam measures on Facebook or face a hefty fine. This was in response to scams involving fake profiles impersonating government officials.

In April 2025, during a landmark antitrust trial, CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed a previously unimplemented plan to reset all Facebook users' connections in 2022. This was part of an effort to keep Facebook ‘culturally relevant.’

The lawsuit by the Indiana lawyer underscores the ongoing challenges Meta faces in managing user identities and account security on its platforms.

