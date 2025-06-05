Trump Suspends Entry Of Foreign Students To Harvard For Six Months, Citing National Security —University Calls Move 'Illegal Retaliatory Step'

President Donald Trump has suspended the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study at Harvard University for an initial six months, escalating an ongoing federal dispute with the Cambridge-based institution.

What Happened: Trump’s proclamation cited national security concerns, stating Harvard has “demonstrated a history of concerning foreign ties and radicalism” with “extensive entanglements with foreign adversaries,” including China, Reuters reported.

The directive targets international students who comprise roughly 25% of Harvard’s student body amid broader tensions over alleged Chinese academic ties and national security concerns.

The directive allows extensions beyond six months and instructs the State Department to consider revoking current Harvard students’ academic visas.

The suspension follows Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem‘s May 22 revocation of Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification. A federal judge temporarily blocked the action, prompting the administration to pursue a lengthier administrative process instead.

Harvard called the proclamation “yet another illegal retaliatory step” violating First Amendment rights. The university argues the administration is retaliating for Harvard’s refusal to accept demands for governance control, curriculum changes, and faculty ideology oversight.

See Also: Joe Biden Calls Trump Probe A ‘Distraction’ From ‘Disastrous’ GOP Bill Aiming To Raise Costs For Americans: ‘All To Pay For Tax Breaks For The Ultra-Wealthy’

Why It Matters: The administration has frozen billions in federal grants and proposed ending Harvard’s tax-exempt status. Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in 2024-2025.

The administration has already revoked over 1,500 student visas across 222 schools, creating institutional uncertainty. Japan’s Education Minister Toshiko Abe announced that universities would welcome displaced Harvard students, including 110 Japanese students currently enrolled.

Loading... Loading...

Trade tensions complicate the situation, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describing U.S.-China negotiations as “stalled” and requiring direct involvement from Trump and President Xi Jinping to resolve.



Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: f11photo on Shutterstock.com