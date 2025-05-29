Japan's Education Minister Calls On Universities To Take In Displaced Harvard Students After Trump Ban: University Of Tokyo Leads Effort

Japan’s education minister has called on the country’s universities to welcome international students from Harvard University following the Donald Trump administration’s suspension of $2.2 billion in federal grants to the institution.

What Happened: Education Minister Toshiko Abe announced the initiative on Tuesday, citing growing concerns from Japanese students in the United States. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do everything we can to ensure that these eager, talented young people can continue their studies,” Abe stated during a press conference, reported The Asahi Shimbun.

The move comes as Harvard faces the potential displacement of thousands of international students, including 110 Japanese students and 150 researchers.

The Trump administration suspended funding after Harvard rejected demands to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and implement ideological screening of international students.

Harvard President Alan Garber defended the university’s position, stating, “No government should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire.” The standoff has put nearly $9 billion in federal funding at risk for Harvard and other institutions, including Columbia, Cornell, and Northwestern.

Why It Matters: The University of Tokyo announced its support plan on Monday, offering temporary enrollment for displaced Harvard students, according to The Asahi Shimbun. The program mirrors Tokyo’s 2022 initiative that supported 20 Ukrainian students fleeing Russia’s invasion. Students will audit classes and receive completion certificates for future credit transfers.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s international student ban on May 23, though the case remains under judicial review. The education ministry plans to coordinate support through the Japan Student Services Organization and will release details of participating universities’ assistance programs.

