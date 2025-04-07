Zelle Ends Standalone App But Banks Still Let You Pay Through The Network: Here's How

Zelle's standalone mobile app officially shut down on April 1, leaving some users wondering how they can keep sending money digitally.

What Happened: Launched in 2017, Zelle quickly gained popularity by partnering with major financial institutions nationwide. Today, more than 2,200 U.S. banks and credit unions support Zelle, driving usage of the separate app below 2%— making its closure unsurprising.

As noted by CNET in a report, Zelle itself isn't going anywhere. You can still transfer funds through your bank's app or website if it participates in the Zelle network, which includes Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, TD Bank, PNC Bank and Citi. If you'd rather switch, Apple Wallet, Cash App, PayPal and Venmo remain prominent alternatives for electronic transactions.

See also: Tariffs Threaten To End Era Of Cheap Clothing — Apparel Industry Faces Major Price Shock Under Trump Policy

Why It Matters: The shutdown follows scrutiny Zelle faced last year, when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued it and three major U.S. banks over allegations of rampant fraud on the peer-to-peer payment network. That lawsuit was dropped, but concerns about digital security linger. Zelle, for its part, says it's prioritizing its bank partnerships because "the vast majority of people" already access the service through their financial institution.

Regardless of the platform you use, experts warn against sending money to unfamiliar recipients. Chase recently blocked certain Zelle transactions it considered suspicious, bringing to light broader worries about scams.

Remain vigilant for urgent messages or offers that appear too good to be true — common signs of fraud. Stay informed, trust your instincts, and choose a service that combines convenience with solid safety measures. Even without the standalone Zelle app, you can still move money swiftly while taking steps to protect yourself.

Image via Shutterstock

Read next: Is Tesla Cybertruck The Biggest Automotive Blunder In Decades After Ford’s Edsel? ‘It’s A Huge Swing And A Huge Miss,’ Says Expert