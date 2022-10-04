ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Is Elon Musk A Winner Or A Loser In the Twitter Deal? Here Is What TWTR Users Think

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 5:51 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • What do Twitter users think about Musk's offer to buy Twitter at his original offer price of $54.20 per share?
  • After a brief trading halt due to news pending, shares of Twitter were trading at $52 at the end of market Tuesday.
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: Is Elon Musk A Winner Or A Loser In the Twitter Deal? Here Is What TWTR Users Think

On today's (Oct. 4) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Chris DeMuth, hedge fund manager at Rangeley Capital, about the reports about Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter Inc TWTR at his original offer price of $54.20 per share.

When Benzinga polled Twitter users about Musk's decision, 41.7% thought he was making a mistake and 36.1% believed he could make money off of the deal.

Share your vote here:

 

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day!

Watch the full episode HERE

Subscribe to Benzinga TV

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga TVChris DeMuthElon MuskParag AgrawalRangeley CapitalStock Market MoviersLarge CapNewsRumorsExclusivesMediaTrading IdeasInterview