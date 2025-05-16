May 16, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read

Why Is Chinese Lidar Sensor Maker Hesai Stock Trading Higher On Friday?

Zinger Key Points

Chinese lidar sensor maker Hesai Group HSAI has discreetly filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

Hesai is discussing a potential offering with banks, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Hesai stock is trading higher on this news.

Also Read: Hesai Stock Rises on Mercedes-Benz Deal, First Chinese Lidar Win for Cars Sold Outside China

In April, the U.S. fueled the delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks due to geopolitical and regulatory frictions between Washington and Beijing.

In the first week of May, U.S. lawmakers called on the U.S. SEC to delist 25 Chinese companies, including Hesai, from U.S. stock exchanges, citing national security concerns over alleged military ties. 

In 2024, the U.S. added Hesai to its blacklist of companies linked to China’s military. However, the company has denied any ties with the country’s military.

However, Hesai Group’s stock surged 58% in the last 30 days. In April, it launched an autonomous driving solution, Infinity Eye, for Levels 2–4.

Having entered commercialization in early 2025, manufacturers including BYDChery, and Changan have already adopted it. It has shipped over 50,000 units so far.

Autonomous-driving company Pony AI Inc. PONY privately filed to help raise capital to grow its business.

Price Action: HSAI shares are trading higher by 2.94% to $17.87 at the last check on Friday.

