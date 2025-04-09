FatPipe Stock Rips 126% On Nasdaq Debut Before Paring Some Gains After-Hours

FatPipe Inc. FATN shares skyrocketed 126.08% to $13.00 from their initial public offering price of $5.75 per share during their Nasdaq debut, before sliding 20.77% to $10.30 in after-hours trading.

What Happened: The SD-WAN solutions provider completed its initial public offering on April 9, 2025, raising $4 million by offering 695,656 shares of common stock, according to a company press release. D. Boral Capital LLC served as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

FatPipe, a pioneer in enterprise-class secure software-defined wide area network solutions, caters to enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies.

“FatPipe provides highly recognized intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security,” the company stated in its announcement.

Why It Matters: The Salt Lake City-based company provides network optimization solutions with cybersecurity and SASE protection designed to maintain business continuity during network failures.

The tech company has granted underwriters a 45-day overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 104,348 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts.

FatPipe has established market presence with customers throughout the U.S. and globally, supported by more than 200 resellers worldwide, including most national resellers in the country.

