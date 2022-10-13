Beamr Imaging Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR IPO will take place October, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BMR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 12, 2023.

About Beamr Imaging Ltd

Beamr Imaging Ltd is an innovator of video encoding, transcoding and optimization solutions that enable high quality, performance, and unmatched bitrate efficiency for video and images

