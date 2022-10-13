ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Beamr Imaging Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Beamr Imaging Ltd IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR IPO will take place October, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BMR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 12, 2023.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Beamr Imaging Ltd

Beamr Imaging Ltd is an innovator of video encoding, transcoding and optimization solutions that enable high quality, performance, and unmatched bitrate efficiency for video and images

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs