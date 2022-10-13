Intensity Therapeutics, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc INTS IPO will take place October, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker INTS.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 12, 2023.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About Intensity Therapeutics, Inc
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose treatment approach addresses both the regional and systemic nature of a patient's cancer
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs