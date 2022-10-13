ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 13, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read
Intensity Therapeutics, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc INTS IPO will take place October, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker INTS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 12, 2023.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Intensity Therapeutics, Inc

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose treatment approach addresses both the regional and systemic nature of a patient's cancer

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs