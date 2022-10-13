Intensity Therapeutics, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc INTS IPO will take place October, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker INTS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on April 12, 2023.

About Intensity Therapeutics, Inc

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose treatment approach addresses both the regional and systemic nature of a patient's cancer

