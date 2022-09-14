Corebridge Financial, Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow

Corebridge Financial, Inc. CRBG IPO will take place September, 15 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker CRBG.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $21.00 and $24.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 14, 2023.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Corebridge Financial, Inc.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States, committed to helping individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.