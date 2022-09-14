Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD IPO will take place September, 15 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker THRD.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 14, 2023.
About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.
Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the next wave of medicine for the treatment of allergic and inflammatory diseases.
