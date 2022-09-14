ñol

Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 14, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. THRD IPO will take place September, 15 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker THRD.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 14, 2023.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the next wave of medicine for the treatment of allergic and inflammatory diseases.

