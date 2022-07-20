Preview: Virax Biolabs Group Limited Set To IPO Tomorrow

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX IPO will take place July, 21 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker VRAX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 17, 2023.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands that owns all of the outstanding capital stock of Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited

