Virax Biolabs Group Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read
Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX IPO will take place July, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker VRAX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 10, 2023.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Virax Biolabs Group Limited a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands that owns all of the outstanding capital stock of Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

