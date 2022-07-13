Virax Biolabs Group Limited IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX IPO will take place July, 14 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker VRAX.
The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on January 10, 2023.
About Virax Biolabs Group Limited
Virax Biolabs Group Limited a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands that owns all of the outstanding capital stock of Virax Biolabs (UK) Limited
