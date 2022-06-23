ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 10:15 AM | 1 min read

IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC. IE IPO will take place June, 24 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker IE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $11.75 and $12.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 21, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

Ivanhoe Electric is a United States domiciled minerals exploration and development company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States in order to support American supply chain independence and to deliver the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs