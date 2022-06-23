Ivanhoe Electric Inc. To Start Trading Tomorrow

IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC. IE IPO will take place June, 24 on the NYSE exchange under the ticker IE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $11.75 and $12.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on December 21, 2022.

About IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC.

Ivanhoe Electric is a United States domiciled minerals exploration and development company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States in order to support American supply chain independence and to deliver the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

