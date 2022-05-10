Preview: Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Set To IPO Tomorrow

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. HNVR IPO will take place May, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HNVR.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $21.00 and $23.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 07, 2022.

About Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc is a New York corporation which became the holding company for the Bank in 2016. The Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs

