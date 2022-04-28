 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2022
Preview: Hillevax, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

HilleVax, Inc (NASDAQ:HLVX) IPO will take place April, 29 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker HLVX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $16.00 and $18.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 26, 2022.

About HilleVax, Inc

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

