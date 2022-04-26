Preview: Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Set To IPO Tomorrow

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) IPO will take place April, 27 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LUCY.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $5.50 and $7.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on October 24, 2022.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc will develop and sell smart eyeglasses and sunglasses, which are designed to allow our customers to remain connected to their digital lives

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.