Preview: An2 Therapeutics, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) IPO will take place March, 25 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ANTX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $14.00 and $16.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 21, 2022.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs

