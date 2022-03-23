Locafy Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow
Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) IPO will take place March, 24 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LCFY.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $6.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 20, 2022.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About Locafy Limited
Locafy Limited is an Australian company currently focused on commercializing our Software as a Service (SaaS) online publishing technology platform. Key aspects of our platform are patented in the United States
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs