Locafy Limited To Start Trading Tomorrow

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) IPO will take place March, 24 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LCFY.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.50 and $6.50 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on September 20, 2022.

About Locafy Limited

Locafy Limited is an Australian company currently focused on commercializing our Software as a Service (SaaS) online publishing technology platform. Key aspects of our platform are patented in the United States

