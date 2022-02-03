Arcellx, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow
ARCELLX, INC (NASDAQ:ACLX) IPO will take place February, 04 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ACLX.
The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 03, 2022.
See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar
About ARCELLX, INC
ARCELLX, INC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases
See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-IPOPreviewIPOs