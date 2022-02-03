Arcellx, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

ARCELLX, INC (NASDAQ:ACLX) IPO will take place February, 04 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ACLX.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 03, 2022.

About ARCELLX, INC

ARCELLX, INC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases

