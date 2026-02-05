VSEE Health Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) announced Thursday, a strategic managed services partnership with GoMyRx, a digital prescription fulfillment platform and affiliate company of the GoMyDocs healthcare ecosystem.

The partnership is designed to expand integrated digital healthcare delivery capabilities and support telehealth-enabled medication fulfillment nationwide.

Under the managed services agreement, GoMyRx will serve as VSEE Health's primary operational integration partner, supporting prescription workflow coordination, medication fulfillment operations, and direct-to-patient delivery services connected to VSEE Health's enterprise telehealth infrastructure.

GoMyRx currently operates a national prescription fulfillment platform supporting an annual gross transaction volume exceeding $10 million, providing existing operational scale and infrastructure capacity to support the expanded partnership.

The integrated platform connects VSEE Health's telehealth infrastructure — including secure video visits, AI-assisted clinical workflows, remote patient monitoring, and EHR integrations — with GoMyRx's fulfillment operations and GoMyDocs' pharmaceutical compounding and logistics network.

"Partnering with GoMyRx under a managed services model enables VSEE Health to extend our virtual care infrastructure into integrated medication delivery workflows," said Imo Aisiku, Co-CEO of VSEE Health, a provider of AI-enabled telehealth and enterprise virtual care solutions.

"By connecting VSEE's virtual care infrastructure with GoMyDocs' pharmaceutical compounding capabilities and our direct-to-patient medication fulfillment platform, we are advancing our shared goal of expanding access to personalized healthcare," said Garry Westbrook, CEO of GoMyRx.

In January, VSee Health partnered with DocBox, the first Augmented Intelligence platform for critical care, to create a next-generation Virtual ICU operating system for hospitals worldwide.

Price Action: VSEE stock is trading at $0.37 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock