Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock traded sharply higher Thursday as volume spiked to 18.56 million shares, well above the typical 2.62 million average, Benzinga Pro data showed.

Polyrizon on Wednesday shared new preclinical data showing its proprietary naloxone hydrogel adheres to nasal tissue longer than an approved and marketed intranasal naloxone spray product.

Using an established ex-vivo rabbit nasal mucosa model, researchers evaluated the persistence of Polyrizon’s hydrogel formulation versus commercial product by applying each formulation to mucosal tissue and washing with Simulated Nasal Electrolyte Solution (SNES) over 30 minutes.

Quantification of residual fluorescence revealed that Polyrizon’s hydrogel maintained higher values of the fluorescence marker when compared to the commercial product, indicating notably stronger and more durable mucosal retention.

The results showed that Polyrizon’s Trap and Target (T&T) hydrogel exhibited significantly higher mucoadhesion levels compared to the commercial product, supporting potentially prolonged contact at the nasal deposition site and potentially enhancing bioavailability.

Improved mucoadhesion is a critical factor for intranasal drug delivery – particularly for emergency treatments such as opioid overdose reversal – because enhanced residence time at the nasal deposition site can support more reliable absorption and potentially faster onset of action.

“We believe that these outcomes further validate the potential of our T&T hydrogel platform and highlight its unique advantages in intranasal drug delivery,” said Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon. “The ability to significantly outperform an existing marketed product in mucoadhesion is an important milestone as we continue advancing our Naloxone program.”

PLRZ Price Action: Polyrizon shares were up 96.47% at $13.92 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock