WHO Projects 22% Workforce Decline As Funding Gap Persists

The World Health Organization is preparing for a significant workforce reduction as it restructures following the United States' decision to exit the agency, with the organization projecting a nearly 22% drop in headcount by mid-2026.

The shift marks one of the most significant organizational changes in its recent history, mainly driven by financial uncertainty and efforts to reset priorities.

The U.S.’s departure, previously the WHO's top donor, significantly reshaped the agency's operational capacity.

The Trump administration formally withdrew from the organization in January, prompting swift adjustments across its global programs and internal leadership structures.

Washington historically contributed about 18% of the WHO's total funding, making the U.S. its largest financial backer by a wide margin. Without that support, the healthcare organization has been forced to reassess staffing and spending across its system.

Citing internal projections prepared for member states, Reuters noted that the WHO expects its workforce to shrink by 2,371 positions between January 2025 and June 2026. That reduction would bring the total staff to just over 7,000.

A WHO spokesperson confirmed the scale of the contraction to Reuters, noting that the final percentage will depend on whether some vacant positions are eventually filled.

Earlier estimates indicated hundreds of departures, but this is the first time the organization has presented a full picture of the anticipated reductions across its global workforce.

In a message viewed by Reuters, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the past year as one of the WHO's most challenging periods as the agency navigated realignment and budget constraints.

Budget documents shared with member nations show that the WHO is facing a $1.06 billion funding gap for its 2026–2027 program budget—nearly a quarter of what it needs.

That shortfall is narrower than an earlier estimate of $1.7 billion, partly due to a smaller overall budget and an ongoing fundraising campaign.

The agency also expects around $1.1 billion in additional funding through agreements still under negotiation. According to the spokesperson, the share of unfunded budget requirements is lower compared to previous periods, helped by higher mandatory contributions from member states.

