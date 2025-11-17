Small Cap Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) stock is trading higher on Monday, with a session volume of 12.29 million compared to the average volume of 615.12 thousand as per data from Benzinga Pro.

A late-stage clinical drug platform company focused on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, revealed new data demonstrating the impact of amyloid co-pathology on cognitive outcomes in Parkinson’s patients and the therapeutic efficacy of buntanetap.

In the Phase 3 study in early Parkinson’s disease, buntanetap halted cognitive decline across the overall patient population, with the most significant improvement observed in those with mild dementia.

Approximately 25% of patients exhibited amyloid co-pathology and experienced more pronounced cognitive decline over the course of the study. This was counteracted and reversed by buntanetap.

Also Read: Arvinas Potential Parkinson’s Treatment Shows Positive Data In Human Study

These findings reinforce a central principle long championed by Annovis: neurodegenerative diseases rarely occur in isolation. Instead, multiple neurotoxic proteins—those implicated in both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s—drive cognitive and functional decline.

Buntanetap treatment led to significant cognitive improvement in Parkinson’s patients with amyloid co-pathology.

The response was further supported by measurable reductions in pTau217, total tau, and brain-derived tau – well-established biomarkers of neurodegeneration used in Alzheimer’s disease.

Price Action: ANVS stock is up 55.91% at $3.65 at the last check on Monday.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock