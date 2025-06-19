Dave Ramsey Asks, 'Why Does This Dang Medicare Feel So Confusing?'—Blames Government, Then Offers Seniors A Clear Path Forward

In a practical guide published by Ramsey Solutions, financial expert Dave Ramsey's team tells Americans what they need to know about Medicare.

What Happened: "What is Medicare and how does it work?" is a commonly asked question that reflects the anxiety many face when enrolling in Medicare. "So, why does this dang Medicare feel so confusing? Well, it was created by the government so that might be your first clue," Ramsey's guide begins, moving onto a thorough explanation of how Medicare functions, what it covers, and when to enroll.

The Basics Explained: Medicare is a government-run health insurance program for Americans above 65 years old. It is divided into many parts:

Part A covers hospital stays, skilled nursing care, hospice, and some types of home care.

Part B includes doctor visits, outpatient care, home health services, and preventive screenings.

Part D helps cover prescription drug costs and certain vaccines.

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) plans, sold by private companies, aid with paying costs not covered by Original Medicare.

The guide explains that seniors have two main options:

Original Medicare (Parts A and B, with optional Part D and Medigap): This offers flexibility to see any provider who accepts Medicare without a referral.

Medicare Advantage (Part C): A bundled plan sold by private insurers that often includes drug coverage, but restricts applicants to network providers and may require referrals.

Ramsey also highlights the difference between Medicare, a federal health insurance for those 65 and older, covering hospital stays, doctor visits, and outpatient care regardless of income, and Medicaid, which is a need-based aid program for low-income individuals, entailing services like nursing home care and helping with Medicare costs.

See Also: America Minted Over 1,000 New Millionaires A Day In 2024 Amid Stable Dollar, Over 23% S&P 500 Rally: Report

Why It Matters: Retirees often encounter steep health care costs and complicated choices. The confusing array of options can feel like "staring at a crossword puzzle in a different language," Ramsey's guide notes. It also mentions that that most people find Original Medicare alone insufficient and need to consider supplemental coverage.

Ramsey's guide is a useful read when the topic of Medicaid is making headlines courtesy of President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill." The version of the bill which passed the House contains eligibility requirements that are projected to push 4.8 million people outside the purview of Medicaid.

On Monday, Senate Republicans presented their version of the bill, which includes policy changes pertaining to semi-annual Medicaid eligibility redeterminations.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: Caller Says Retired 65-Year-Old Dad Wants $1,000 A Month—Ramsey Hosts Say: ‘Dads Aren’t Supposed To Do That’

Image via Shutterstock