You Know FOMO. But This Fear Might Be Costing You More.

Most people know the feeling of FOMO: Fear of Missing Out.

It's the adrenaline rush you get watching others jump on the latest investing trend, rack up gains, and post their "look what I bought" screenshots. When your hairstylist or your imperious uncle gives you a hot stock tip, peak FOMO is not far off.

But there's another fear. One that’s quieter, more insidious, and far more dangerous if left unchecked.

FOGI. Fear of Getting In.

You might not know the acronym, but you've almost certainly felt it. FOGI is that creeping hesitation that shows up after the market has already moved. It keeps you on the sidelines while others are already dancing. It convinces you that by the time you’re ready to act, it’s already too late.

FOGI sounds cautious and reasonable on the surface. But under the hood, it’s often just another emotional reaction disguised as wisdom.

FOMO vs FOGI: The tug-of-war

FOMO shouts, “Get in now or regret it forever!” FOGI whispers, “This is a trap. Don’t be the sucker who buys the top.”

FOMO is greedy. FOGI is anxious.

When we feel both at the same time, we become paralyzed, watching from the sidelines, trying to predict the exact moment when risk disappears and clarity shows up with a bow on top.

Here's the truth: Clarity often comes only in hindsight.

The real cost of FOGI

FOGI is a master of disguise. It borrows the language of prudence. "I just want to wait for a better entry point," you tell yourself. "I need to do more research. Let's see how this plays out first."

But often, what you're really saying is that you're scared of being wrong. You remember the sting of getting in too late. You figure that if you do nothing, at least you won't lose anything.

Unfortunately, doing nothing is still a decision, and it has a cost. Sometimes that cost is missed upside. At other times, it's the slow erosion of confidence, clarity, or progress.

What makes FOGI so dangerous?

Unlike FOMO, which tends to burn fast and loud, FOGI lingers. It's the chronic condition of cautious investors, especially those who've been burned before.

There's a good reason for that. Just look at some of the scars.

In the early 2000s, the dot-com crash left a generation of investors shell-shocked around tech. Even when solid, profitable companies emerged, such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix, many investors stayed sidelined, too wary to trust again.

Then came 2008. The housing bubble burst, and it wasn’t just homeowners who got hit. Investors watched portfolios evaporate. The fear that followed didn't just keep people out during the decline, but also during the recovery.

The storms pass, but they leave behind high water marks. And every swell in the market brings fear flooding back. It convinces you that every rally is suspicious, optimism is a setup, and that if you feel late, you probably are.

In this mindset, every pullback feels like confirmation that staying out was the smart move.

So what can you do?

Build a system that lets fear ride in the car, just not behind the wheel.

Replace emotion with process. If you have rules or principles guiding your investing, you’re not at the mercy of mood swings. Process beats paralysis.

If you have rules or principles guiding your investing, you’re not at the mercy of mood swings. Process beats paralysis. Let go of the perfect-timing fantasy. Trying to get in at the bottom or out at the top is a fool's errand. You don't need precision to succeed. You need consistency.

Trying to get in at the bottom or out at the top is a fool's errand. You don't need precision to succeed. You need consistency. Zoom out. If your goals are long-term, why are you letting short-termism drive your decisions?

If your goals are long-term, why are you letting short-termism drive your decisions? Ask better questions. Instead of asking yourself, “Is now the right time to get in?” try asking, “Will this decision still make sense to me one year from now? How about five years from now? Am I investing out of fear or purpose?”

Taking the wheel

I learned this lesson in 2012 with Apple. The iPhone revolution was well underway, and the company's stock price had already quadrupled from about $5 (split-adjusted) to $22. FOGI was screaming at me. “You’ve missed it!” my cautious side would argue. “It’s already had its run. Don’t be the sucker buying after everyone else got rich.”

But I had a process. I’d done my research. I believed the smartphone revolution was just getting started, not ending. Instead of waiting for a pullback that might never come, I bought in, despite feeling like I was late to the party.

It felt uncomfortable at the time. It always does when you’re fighting FOGI. But looking back, that discomfort was the price of admission to one of the best investment decisions I ever made.

The stock didn’t just continue climbing; it split multiple times from there. More importantly, I learned that sometimes the best opportunities look like trains you’ve already missed. (Note: it wasn’t a straight run up. Since 2012, the stock price has suffered through several 30%+ declines on its journey to new highs. No one said investing is easy.)

If FOMO is the gas pedal, FOGI is the brake. But the goal isn't flooring one or the other: it's about learning to drive. You've got to take the wheel.

The financial markets will always carry uncertainty. There will always be reasons to wait, to hesitate, to demand more clarity before you act. But clarity doesn't come from waiting. It comes from acting with intention, reflecting, adjusting, and moving forward — slowly, maybe; imperfectly, definitely — but forward.

Don't let either fear stall your future. The biggest risk isn’t getting in at the wrong time: It’s never getting in at all.

As always, invest often and wisely. Thank you for reading.

Originally published on July 25, 2025, at www.CosmoDeStefano.com. Used with permission.

The content provided is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. That said, you're welcome to share, quote, or use the content — including for research or machine learning — please credit Cosmo P. DeStefano and link to www.CosmoDeStefano.com.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

**

My book, Wealth Your Way, is available on Amazon, and consider subscribing to my free newsletter.

The best way to spread the word about a book you enjoyed is to leave an honest review. Thank you for taking the time to click here and post your review of Wealth Your Way. Your review will help other readers explore their own path to a richer, happier life!

**